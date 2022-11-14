 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chief Minister vs Governor | Ordinance threatens future of higher education in Kerala

Sreejith Panickar
Nov 14, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

The removal of the Governor as Chancellor will allow the Kerala government to make universities the haven of political appointees, trickling down from the Chancellor’s post

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (left) and Governor Arif Mohammad Khan. (Image source: Twitter/@KeralaGovernor/File)

On the pretext of conforming to a recommendation from the Punchhi Commission report, the Kerala government has decided to ‘relieve’ the Governor of his chancellor duties in state universities, by way of an ordinance. A high-level panel by the state’s higher education department had also recommended having separate chancellors for state universities. Since it involves him, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan is likely to reserve the ordinance for the consideration of the President. If the ordinance is enacted, we will have multiple chancellors in the state, instead of one. This throws up several questions on the impropriety of the ordinance, and how institutions of great import are diluted for political gain.

Sudden Ineligibility

The ordinance seeks to remove not just Khan, but all future Governors as well from becoming chancellors. The Left government doesn’t explain the sudden ineligibility of the Governor, or the exigency that warrants an ordinance to remove him from the post. The reasons are apparent though — he made two interventions which invited the wrath of the government, and the Communist Party of the India(Marxist).

On August 18, Khan alleged nepotism in the appointment of Priya Varghese, wife of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s secretary KK Ragesh, at the Kannur University. Taking a cue from the Supreme Court verdict that made void ab initio the appointment of the Kerala Technical University Vice Chancellor MS Rajasree, for flouting UGC norms, on October 23, Khan asked the Vice Chancellors in other universities who were also appointed in violation of the norms — either via single-name recommendations or by a committee with a non-academic member — to tender their resignations, or show cause for not complying with his instruction.

Though beyond their remit, the Chief Minister, other ministers, and the political leadership sided with the affected parties in both instances.

A Dangerous Alternative