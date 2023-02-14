 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

ChatGPT: Will the AI legal framework come of age in India?

Tanu Banerjee & Garima Kedia
Feb 14, 2023 / 11:33 AM IST

It is imperative that an effective framework is put in place to bridge the regulatory lacunae in the use of technologies such as ChatGPT which has reached 100 million users just two months after its launch

The AI-driven tool is built using OpenAI’s GPT-3 family of large language models and fine-tuned with both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques. (Illustration by Suneesh Kalarickal)

Recent discussions around the fourth industrial revolution on mechanisation and the pervasive use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to displace human resources have necessitated that legal regulation catches up with such usage of AI. While the government of India has released several reports and policy documents outlining the contours around the use, liability, and responsibility of utilising AI-driven technologies, it is imperative that an effective framework is put in place to bridge the regulatory lacunae in the use of ground-breaking technologies such as ChatGPT which has reached 100 million users just two months after its launch.

Chat Generative Pre-Trained Transformer or ChatGPT is a chatbot launched by OpenAI, the non-profit wing of the American artificial intelligence research laboratory, in November 2022. The AI-driven tool is built using OpenAI’s GPT-3 family of large language models and fine-tuned with both supervised and reinforcement learning techniques. Trained using data about code and existing information from the internet to engage in dialogue and human-like responses, ChatGPT can create content such as poems, stories, software code, compose music, and so on.

On being asked to describe itself, ChatGPT responds with – “ChatGPT is a large language model developed by OpenAI. It is trained on a massive dataset of internet text and is capable of understanding and responding to a wide range of natural language inputs. It can be used for a variety of tasks such as language translation, question answering, text completion, and more. It uses the transformer architecture and deep learning to generate human-like text”. Naturally, using this response ‘as is’ in an original article is tempting, but questions as to the authorship of this response remain unanswered.

AI As A Person