ChatGPT can’t replace coders yet, but humans being humans will depend on it more and more

Nivash Jeevanandam
Feb 14, 2023 / 08:19 AM IST

ChatGPT won’t displace programmers for a long time. The problem is coders becoming overdependent on ChatGPT, delegating work unnecessarily, and becoming unable to identify mistakes ChatGPT makes

ChatGPT can generate code samples, but it's not intended to help coders become more proficient. Since OpenAI published the chatbot, more than one million users have registered for the free research preview of ChatGPT. The bot can create straightforward websites and programmes using JavaScript, Python, and React. It can also help develop new programming languages and detect problems in existing programmes.
Though ChatGPT can't currently create complex code, such as that needed for banking apps, it will master coding within the next ten years. However, it raises the question of whether ChatGPT will replace writers and developers like computers and robots have replaced cashiers and assembly-line workers, and eventually, taxi drivers.

Overreliance On ChatGPT

Overdependence on ChatGPT is already causing issues for the developer community. For example, Stack Overflow, a question-and-answer website used by programmers to write and troubleshoot code, briefly restricted the usage of ChatGPT, stating that it could not keep up with quality check requests that people perform on the website. In addition, creating high-quality software by hastily putting together programmes using pre-existing code is impossible.

Furthermore, there are intellectual property law concerns with pre-trained AI code production because of its inability to tell the difference between codes licensed under a restrictive or open license. If the AI uses a line of code from a library protected by intellectual property laws, it may put users in danger of not having the proper licenses to use that code. A similar issue has already resulted in a class action lawsuit against a different OpenAI-based tool, GitHub Copilot.