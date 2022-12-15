HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day | WPI data point to softness in manufacturing

A decline in the wholesale price index is reassuring from a monetary policy viewpoint, but the sustained decline in manufacturing inflation raises a worrying question

Wholesale price inflation in November fell to a level of 5.85 percent over a year ago. This is the lowest that it has touched since March 2021 when inflation was 7.89 percent and flared up to a high of 16.6 percent between then and now. Falling wholesale prices are a source of additional comfort to those yearning for an end to monetary tightening as it lends hope that retail inflation will continue to trend down. (image) While all the sub-groups...

