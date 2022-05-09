Chart of the Day | Why the global food price inflation index declined in April

The runaway trend in global food prices was tripped in April, a welcome relief for those worried by inflation, including central banks, governments and consumers. And, investors, of course. While there’s no telling if prices will resume their upward journey, April’s dip offers some hope of a cooling down. The April print of FAO Food Price index declined by 0.8 percent sequentially, attributed to declines in the prices of edible oil and cereals while the other categories reported quite moderate...