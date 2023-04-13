Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day: Two-wheeler sales growth to outpace passenger vehicles

Vatsala Kamat   •

Auto sales growth will continue to be robust over the next two to three years, but the two-wheeler segment that was languishing for long is likely to outperform

Two-wheeler growth rates between FY2023 and FY2025 look more stable
Auto sales continue to grow across categories, although some moderation in growth rates is expected in the years ahead. Consensus from brokerages points to a 15-18 per cent compounded annual growth rate across passenger vehicles (PVs), two-wheelers and medium and heavy commercial vehicles (M&HCVs) between FY2023 and 2025. (image) The chart shows that among the three sub-segments, two-wheeler sales growth on an annual basis, is expected to outpace that of PVs that were ruling the roost so far. Two-wheeler growth...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers