HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day: The US dollar is king 

Moneycontrol Opinion   •

While most foreign exchange trades are in USD, London continues to be at the centre of currency trading

Representative image
For all the talk of de-dollarisation, the accompanying Chart 1, taken from the latest Bank for International Settlements’ Triennial Central Bank Survey, shows that the US dollar was on one side of 88.5 percent of all foreign exchange trades in April 2022. Note that as two currencies are involved in every transaction, the sum of shares in individual currencies will be 200 percent. (image) It’s going to be a very long haul to de-dollarise. All the more so because the...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers