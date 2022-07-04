HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day | The close correlation between central bank assets and the markets

Moneycontrol Opinion   •

Markets have risen on Quantitative Easing, while Quantitative Tightening has an opposite effect. But this time, high inflation prevents central banks from jettisoning QT any time soon

Representative Image
The accompanying chart shows the close correlation between the assets of the major central banks—the US Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of Japan—and the S&P 500. The higher the assets of the central banks, the higher the S&P 500. (image) The chart has been taken from Yardeni Research Inc’s publication, ‘Central Banks: Monthly Balance Sheets’ dated 30th June, 2022. The chart shows how central bank assets have risen exponentially since the Global Financial Crisis, with the successive waves...

