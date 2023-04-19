Chart of the Day: Retail investors are outsmarting active fund managers

(image) Annual SIP Retail investors in India are a main reason behind the Indian market’s outperformance on the global landscape. Investing directly and indirectly through mutual funds, domestic investors have maintained a steady fund flow in the equity market. A steady inflow of funds into equity mutual fund schemes helps fund managers continue to make investment bets irrespective of market conditions. They always have some dry powder to capitalise on emerging opportunities. This dry powder is provided by regular and...