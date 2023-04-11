Moneycontrol
Chart of the Day: Railway freight traffic growth changes to the normal track

Moneycontrol Opinion

Freight traffic growth slowed to 3.5 percent in the second half of FY23 from 10.1 percent in H1 FY23

The COVID pandemic-led gains in freight traffic is beginning to moderate for Indian Railways. Freight traffic increased by 3.5 percent in the second half of FY23, much slower than the 10.1 percent expansion in H1 FY23. For the full year, freight traffic increased by 6.6 percent in FY23. In FY22 goods traffic grew by 15 percent partly helped by a favourable base. (image) Indian Railways transported more goods during the COVID disruption. Network congestion has been reduced due to fewer...

