Chart of the Day: Odisha grabs the steel output crown

The government’s reply to a question asked in the Lok Sabha gives an insight into which states are contributing more to India’s crude steel production and which ones are lagging. In FY18, Jharkhand held the crown for the highest steel-producing state with an output of 17.1 million tonnes. But stagnation in its output meant that Jharkhand has slipped to second place in FY22 with its output slipping marginally in these five years. (image) Odisha which was in second place in FY18...