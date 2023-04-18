Chart of the Day: ISG index predicts more pain for as-a-service IT companies

Global spending on IT and business services declined by a sizeable 8 percent in January-March 2023 from the year ago quarter, the Information Services Group (ISG) which tracks commercial outsourcing contracts with annual contract value (ACV) of $5 million and more said in its latest update. The pullback in customer spends is more pronounced in the as-a-service business segment where customers use the software, business solutions on a subscription basis. This could be software-as-a-service (SaaS), for example. The as-a-service ACV declined...