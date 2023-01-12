HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day: Household savings drop? Blame it on pent-up consumption

Manas Chakravarty   •

With the CSO predicting much lower consumption growth in the second half, household savings should rise  

Motilal brokerage said that household debt went up sharply in the first half of 2022-23. (File image)
The flip side of consumption growth is lower savings. A research note from the Motilal Oswal brokerage says that while high inflation usually results in weakening consumption, this time high inflation in India has been offset by pent-up demand among the well-to-do. The upshot: lower savings. The brokerage estimates that gross financial savings of households in the first half of 2022-23 plunged to 4 percent of GDP from 11.2 percent in the previous year. In 2020-21, because of the...

