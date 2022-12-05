HomeNewsOpinion

Chart of the Day: Bank credit to big industry picks up steam 

The increase in bank loans to large industrial firms amounted to more than a fifth of the rise in total non-food credit outstanding between August and October 2022

In the three months between August and October 2022, bank credit to large industry has started to pick up. The increase in loans outstanding to large industry amounted to more than a fifth of the increase in total non-food credit outstanding in these three months. (image) The increase in personal loan balances was a third of the total rise in non-food loans outstanding, but that was according to expectations. What’s interesting is the sharp year-on-year rise in loans outstanding to...

