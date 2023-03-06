 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Central Banks: Asia’s very complicated interest-rate pause

Daniel Moss
Mar 06, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

The respite after a torrid phase of tightening ought to be welcome. But it wasn't supposed to be this difficult

While the resilience of the US economy may get a lot of attention, the situation in Asia bears close scrutiny.

Interest-rate pauses aren’t exactly in trouble, but things are beginning to look awkward for officials eyeing a decent break. World growth isn’t falling off a cliff and inflation has failed to ease up quite as expected in some big economies. The more fortitude the expansion shows, the greater the risk of a policy mistake. At least in 2022, the direction of policy was abundantly clear.

While the resilience of the US economy may get a lot of attention, the situation in Asia bears close scrutiny. In South Korea, Indonesia and Malaysia, rate hikes have already been suspended. But the cuts in borrowing costs that were considered a natural sequel will take longer to materialize. The almost daily warnings from Federal Reserve policymakers that rates may need to move higher than anticipated aren’t welcome. All central banks assert they move independently from the Fed. In practice, they tend to replicate broad trends in American credit.

This year was supposed to bring respite after the rapid tightening of 2022. That’s still likely to happen, but the picture has become messier. The path to an easier monetary landscape is less comfortable than envisaged. The Reserve Bank of Australia will probably nudge its main rate up by another quarter point Tuesday. Doesn’t sound so bad — except there was a case to be made that the RBA ought to be done by now. In December, the bank considered no change; minutes of January’s board meeting showed no such option was on the table. Worse, the panel issued a surprisingly hawkish statement. Economists scrambled to add further hikes to their projections.

If the RBA risks overdoing it, Bank Indonesia might be asked whether it has done too little. Governor Perry Warjiyo, recently nominated for a second term, says he’s done with hikes and that price gains are projected to return to a comfortable level. He takes heart from the currency’s advance; the rupiah is up about 1.7 percent against the dollar this year. While modest, the appreciation is the most in Asia. Any impact from further Fed tightening on the exchange rate can be dealt with through intervention.