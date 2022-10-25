HomeNewsOpinion

CCI fines Google, following in EU footsteps

Subir Roy   •

India needs to follow the European example and better regulate the digital space accessed by its residents. The issue is how effectively this can be done with as light a touch as possible

Representation image.
Highlights  CCI has imposed a fine of Rs 1300 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices  The EU had fined Google for the same reason four years ago  The complaint was that Android users had to perforce install Google’s entire mobile suite made up of Search, Chrome, Gmail, YouTube, Google Play Store, Google Maps and more  The US house of representatives has now approved antitrust legislation targeting the dominance of big tech companies  The EU has taken the lead in regulating Big Tech  India needs to...

