Cartier can craft the future of luxury

Andrea Felsted
Feb 24, 2023 / 05:36 PM IST

“Whispers” of LVMH taking over Richemont have the potential to change the bling landscape

Cartier, made famous by the sisters’ jangling Love Bangles, is in the sights of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, according to Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft. (Source: Bloomberg)

Just days after Louis Vuitton tapped Pharrell Williams to be its top menswear designer, might it now have its eye on the Kardashians, too?

Cartier, made famous by the sisters’ jangling Love Bangles, is in the sights of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, according to Swiss paper Finanz und Wirtschaft. There are “whispers” in the luxury industry of a potential takeover of Cartier-owner Cie Financiere Richemont SA by LVMH, it said. All parties have so far declined to comment.

But if Johann Rupert, who controls Richemont, should ever decide to sell, Gucci-owner Kering SA would be the better choice.

For Bernard Arnault, founder and chief executive officer of LVMH, acquiring Cartier would be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. It would complement Tiffany, which joined the luxury stable two years ago. Alongside Richemont’s Van Cleef & Arpels and LVMH’s Bulgari, Arnault’s group would become a jewelry powerhouse. Add in the fashion and leather goods names, and it would be in a different stratosphere to every other luxury player.