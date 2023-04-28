 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CARE controversy: Don’t blame the business model of credit rating agencies for compromises on ethics

Hetal Dalal
Apr 28, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST

Every time a rating agency fails, its issuer-pays business model is called into question. But the analytical depth and quality of ratings have little to do with the drivers of revenue: it is about the integrity of leadership and corporate culture

SEBI had received complaints that alleged that CARE’s managing director were interfering in the rating process and took bribes to grant AAA ratings to clients.

On April 20, 2023, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) banned Rajesh Mokashi, the erstwhile managing director of CARE Ratings Limited (CARE), from being “associated with any SEBI registered intermediary, directly or indirectly, in any manner whatsoever, for a period of two years”. SEBI’s order concluded that Rajesh Mokashi had influenced the rating process for Dewan Housing Finance Limited (DHFL), because of which, purportedly, rating actions were delayed, and in one instance, not disclosed to investors. SEBI was unable to establish if he had interfered in the rating processes for Yes Bank, IL&FS, Patanjali and Cox & Kings. SEBI did not take any action against SB Mainak, CARE’s non-executive chairperson.

SEBI had received eight whistle-blower complaints between December 2018 and July 2019 that alleged that CARE’s managing director and its non-executive chairperson “were interfering in the rating process at CARE and granting AAA ratings to clients paying higher fee”. SEBI asked CARE to undertake an investigation. CARE’s first action, in February 2019, was to appoint its internal auditor as the investigator, which SEBI did not accept citing concerns over the independence of the process. CARE then appointed another chartered accountant firm, Borkar and Muzumdar in March 2019 to undertake the investigation, which gave CARE a clean chit. SEBI did not accept this report because, among other things, “phone records and e-mails of the relevant persons were not examined”, and “some of the employees/ officials of CARE whose statements were included in the B&R Report independently confirmed to SEBI that they had not been interviewed by the auditor”.

Consequently, Ernst and Young (EY) were appointed in August 2019 to undertake a forensic audit. EY’s forensic audit report was submitted to SEBI in February 2020. Although there were no conclusive findings against SB Mainak, CARE’s board advised him to “consider the option of resigning, pursuant to which SB Mainak tendered his resignation on February 11, 2020”. SEBI advised CARE’s board to undertake a full-fledged investigation, following which CARE appointed Retired Justice BN Srikrishna to conduct an inquiry, which also gave CARE a clean chit. Justice Srikrishna’s investigation concluded that “there was no evidence in the forensic audit report to conclude that the rating outcome was affected on account of such interferences” by CARE’s managing director. SEBI, however, concluded, that “the interference irrespective of its ultimate impact on the rating decision would fall foul of the regulatory mandate”.