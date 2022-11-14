HomeNewsOpinion

Capital goods firms in comfort zone on domestic capex revival

Vatsala Kamat   •

Continued private sector capex revival in last few quarters is reflected in better order flows for capital goods firms. Will global risks, weak rupee and rising interest rates play spoilsport?

Highlights Rise in IIP and tax collections reflect improving economic activity Private capex expansion brightens prospects for capital goods firms Make-in-India, PLI scheme, etc. to boost manufacturing in due course Domestic order flows in Sept. quarter rise year-on-year Concerns persist over ramifications of geopolitical tensions Margins likely to expand by 200-300 bps in FY2023 In the last few weeks, domestic macroeconomic data along with decent September quarter performance of the large capital goods firms have dispersed clouds of gloom over the sector. On Saturday, Reserve Bank of...

