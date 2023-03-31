Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Capital gains taxation: Is there a method to the madness?

Ananya Roy   •

The government’s premise that debt funds are similar to fixed deposits in terms of returns is misplaced since bonds carry credit and interest rate risks

The ministry has claimed that this move is to bring debt investments at par with fixed deposits because both promise fixed returns
Highlights The changes in capital gains tax rules for debt funds has not been backed by a stated long-term vision by the government Debacles involving Franklin Templeton and Yes Bank show that bonds carry a risk and cannot be held on par with fixed deposits Fixed maturity plans and bond index funds do not remove all the risks involving the underlying bonds in the funds The tax rule changes don’t seem to be towards encouraging equity investments as STT and tax changes of...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers