Capital Controls: China’s loss can be India’s gain

Vijay Bhambwani   •

Restrictions on repatriation of funds is among the worst fears of foreign investors. China’s move in this direction, unless reversed, could see funds flow increase to other Asian markets such as India

Many nations that have tried imposing capital curbs or even trading curbs like banning short sales in financial markets have realized that it only escalates panic outflows
Recently, high profile investor and money manager Mark Mobius reported that the Chinese were not allowing him to repatriate his funds after liquidating his investments in China. That has got international investors fairly worried. Can banning outflows really help keep foreign exchange within the country? Can flow of capital be curtailed in the modern connected world? It's been tried before by Malaysia in 1998, at the peak of the Southeast Asian currency crisis. The then Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammed banned...

