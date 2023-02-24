HomeNewsOpinion

Capgemini results indicate soft landing for IT services

R. Sree Ram   •

Capgemini projects revenue slowdown in 2023 but the company continues to see decent order bookings

Representative Image
Highlights Capgemini’s order bookings are up 11.4 percent in the December 2022 quarter Clients are cautious about new projects but are not halting technology spends Tight labour markets are aiding offshore delivery, a positive for Indian IT Recent commentaries from Indian IT indicate decent order pipeline The December 2022 quarter results of Indian IT companies showed moderation in revenue growth rates. Companies saw decent deal wins, but refrained from giving guidance for 2023 and FY24 due to macro uncertainty and lack of clarity on...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers