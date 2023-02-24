Capgemini results indicate soft landing for IT services

Highlights Capgemini’s order bookings are up 11.4 percent in the December 2022 quarter Clients are cautious about new projects but are not halting technology spends Tight labour markets are aiding offshore delivery, a positive for Indian IT Recent commentaries from Indian IT indicate decent order pipeline The December 2022 quarter results of Indian IT companies showed moderation in revenue growth rates. Companies saw decent deal wins, but refrained from giving guidance for 2023 and FY24 due to macro uncertainty and lack of clarity on...