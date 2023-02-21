 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can we tame a dragon, aka ChatGPT?

Bala Murali Krishna
Feb 21, 2023 / 10:08 AM IST

As the early frenzy over the AI chatbot fades, misgivings and fears are growing. Two key questions arise. Can it be trusted to tell the truth, and nothing but the truth? Can it be trusted to follow the orders of man?

In the couple of months that we have ‘known’ ChatGPT — surely the most advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool to reach the common man — it has been commandeered to do just about anything. What it has demonstrated is only the tip of the iceberg, say experts, and its full potential is likely limited only by human imagination, or maybe, its own, too.

This Valentine’s Day, lovers joyously summoned it to write sweet notes. ChatGPT has written news articles and press releases too. London’s Imperial College asked it to interview Microsoft mogul Bill Gates and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. It reviewed Sholay too and likely could give a critic’s view of Pathaan, but the chatbot will not weigh in on Prime Minister Narendra Modi or opposition leader Rahul Gandhi because, “as an AI language model, I cannot provide personal opinions or evaluations of individuals”.

Like A Precocious Child

Not everything is hunky dory with ChatGPT, a tool initially developed by a group called OpenAI and now vigorously backed by Satya Nadella’s Microsoft. Shorn of all the tech jargon, it might help to think of the chatbot as a new, non-human creation that might bear comparison with a child  —   highly precocious and full of infinite promise, all not without some adorable mischief. But like a child, it could be overcome by self-doubts when challenged and “hallucinate” and utter mistruths. A New York Times columnist discovered far worse when he received privileged access to ChatGPT-powered Bing, Microsoft’s search engine.