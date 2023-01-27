Can we bank on banks to pull Nifty up?

Highlights Almost all bank stocks underperformed Nifty after the announcement of their Q3 results Going forward, sectoral as well as company-specific headwinds are expected to keep the sector’s upside capped But despite recent outperformance, Bank Nifty is available at a relatively attractive valuation If the major economies abroad are able to achieve the elusive soft landing, Indian stock markets can be expected to trend upwards Banks will outperform in such a scenarioThe past couple of weeks have seen major private sector banks release their...