Can the G20 summit halt the shift to a G-Zero world?

Highlights India to symbolically take charge of G20 in Bali, Indonesia; Negotiators are still struggling to draft a joint communique for the Bali summit; Nations within the bloc remain divided on a host of issues; Russian President not to attend the summit; G20 seems to lack cohesion that can forge global cooperation on crucial issues; The annual meetings of G20 are increasingly becoming platforms for dialogues between key world leaders; Can India stem the tide towards a G-Zero world during its presidency? Early this week, India will...