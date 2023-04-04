 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Can the Fed's interest rate regime ignore geopolitics?

Eduardo Porter
Apr 04, 2023 / 10:16 AM IST

As it raises interest rates at the fastest pace in over 40 years, the US Fed's actions militate against US strategic interest in preventing developing countries from falling into China's sphere of influence

Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Paul Volcker is mostly remembered fondly in the US, as the Federal Reserve chairman who restored stability to an economy gone wild. South of the border, however, he is often remembered as the man who brought the world down.

As Tyler Cowen put it in a column a few years ago, the Latin American debt crises triggered by US interest rates that Volcker hiked to nearly 20 percent in 1980 and 1981 amount, by some measure, to “the worst financial disaster the world had ever seen.” In 1980, the region’s GDP per head exceeded the world average. By the end of the decade it amounted to only 85 percent.

The Federal Reserve is, again, chasing inflation that rose last year to its highest level since the Volcker era. As it raises interest rates at the fastest pace in over 40 years, raw memories of dashed hopes of economic prosperity are returning to the fore across Latin America and more widely throughout the developing world.

They raise a potentially urgent question: Would chairman Jerome Powell go where Volcker went before him? Could the US, today, afford to wreak such economic havoc in the developing world?