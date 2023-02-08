Can Paytm quarterly numbers revive sentiment in new-age companies?

Highlights Paytm surprises markets with a positive operating profit (before ESOP). Paytm's IPO and subsequent performance are to some extent blamed for the fall in new-age company stocks Better financial performance and earning visibility rewarded by the market Other companies can get a sympathetic look but investments may wait for individual performance Ever since Paytm was listed on the bourses, it has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The company was among the new-age companies that came to the market to...