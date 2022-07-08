HomeNewsOpinion

Can IndiGo keep its flock together?

Sundeep Khanna   •

The quick turnaround of its planes once they land, a vital cog in Indigo’s low-cost model, depends crucially on its well-trained staff 

Representative image
IndiGo, India’s airline market leader, got a foretaste of choppy skies ahead when a large section of its staff failed to turn up for work last Saturday, delaying 50 percent of its flights. Reports suggested that the majority of its cabin crew who reported sick on the fateful day, had gone for a recruitment drive by rival Air India. Given the large numbers of those that went missing and the crippling effect on operations, the development should be of extreme...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers