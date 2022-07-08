Can IndiGo keep its flock together?

IndiGo, India’s airline market leader, got a foretaste of choppy skies ahead when a large section of its staff failed to turn up for work last Saturday, delaying 50 percent of its flights. Reports suggested that the majority of its cabin crew who reported sick on the fateful day, had gone for a recruitment drive by rival Air India. Given the large numbers of those that went missing and the crippling effect on operations, the development should be of extreme...