 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsOpinion

Can farming in developed countries become a feasible employment avenue for Indian youth?

S Irudaya Rajan
Apr 06, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

Countries like Japan facing a paucity of agriculturalists and farm labour are opening their doors to skilled Indian farmers. Numbers may be low now but in the future, many developed countries looking to sustain food security have no option but to hire from labour excess countries like India

Most Indians would like to migrate for work to English-speaking countries. Recently a group of farmers from India have made their way to Japan. (Representative image)

With almost 20 million international migrants, India tops the list of the highest migrant-sending countries according to the World Migration Report 2022. Half of all Indian migrants live in six Gulf countries – United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait. The other 50 percent of Indians are found in 204 countries according to Ministry of External Affairs data.

Most Indians would like to migrate for work to English-speaking countries. Australia  has 241,000 NRIs, Canada 178,410, the UK 351,000 and the US 1.28 million NRIs. Post-COVD, new migration corridors were expected to emerge. Recently a group of farmers from India have made their way to Japan.

Japan’s Situation

Japan’s demand for farmers comes from its ageing population as well as its younger generation not interested in agriculture. Recent data suggests that Japan is dealing with the challenges of an ageing society with 15 percent of its population being above 75 years of age. According to World bank data, Japan is also second among countries with the highest proportion of the population above 65.