Can Exxon and Chevron master oil trading? It won’t be easy

Javier Blas
Mar 22, 2023 / 05:23 PM IST

US oil companies are envious of how much money their European peers are making from trading oil and gas. But do they have the stomach for it?

Chevron Corp and Exxon Mobil Corp signage on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US. (Source: Bloomberg)

US executives in Big Oil tend to look down on their European rivals. They may not say it publicly, but the bigwigs at Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp believe they run superior enterprises. There is, however, one piece of the business that the Europeans have mastered and the Americans very much envy — oil and gas trading.

European majors Shell Plc, TotalEnergies SE and BP Plc are best known for their oilfields, refineries and gas stations. But all three also have Wall Street-like trading units taking speculative positions on the prices of oil, gas and power, making billions of dollars each year in much the same way as hedge funds generate profits.

After disdaining trading for years, Exxon and, to a lesser extent, Chevron, want a piece of that action now. It won’t be easy to beat the Europeans. But their newfound enthusiasm is easy to understand: Trading has become a fabulously profitable business.

Shell, BP and Total keep their exact trading results secret. But under pressure from shareholders trying to understand what’s happening inside the black box, BP released some data that allows a back-of-the-envelope estimate of how much money it’s making. The results are staggering.