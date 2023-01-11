Can China revive the oil market? 

Highlights China’s re-opening is considered bullish for the oil market China is granting import quotas for crude oil import which are 20% above the previous year's quota An export quota is increased by 46 percent, suggesting incremental demand is not for domestic markets. If China opens up the most bullish case is for oil at $140 a barrel the US government is looking at replenishing the oil reserves The OPEC+ alliance is expected to control the flow to keep oil prices around the $80 per...