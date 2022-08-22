Can Centre’s shock therapy cure long-term power ills?

After offering carrots to errant states to clear up their outstanding dues to power generation companies, the Centre has now started wielding the stick to bring defaulting electricity distribution companies (discoms) to book. Within weeks of the formal launch of the power sector’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — which is designed to improve the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of discoms, the Power System Operation Corporation (Posoco) last Thursday instructed the three power exchanges...