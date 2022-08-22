HomeNewsOpinion

Can Centre’s shock therapy cure long-term power ills?

Abhijit Kumar Dutta   •

States must treat Posoco’s sudden punitive action as a wake-up call and urgently take steps to reform electricity distribution

Representative image (Source: Reuters)
After offering carrots to errant states to clear up their outstanding dues to power generation companies, the Centre has now started wielding the stick to bring defaulting electricity distribution companies (discoms) to book. Within weeks of the formal launch of the power sector’s Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — which is designed to improve the operational efficiencies and financial sustainability of discoms, the Power System Operation Corporation (Posoco) last Thursday instructed the three power exchanges...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers