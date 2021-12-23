 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CAG's Noida report highlights urgent need for city audits to check massive corruption in land allotment

E Jayashree Kurup
Apr 12, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

The CAG report has pointers on how checks and balances must work to prevent excessive corruption in the future as India moves towards a 50 percent urbanisation rate 

Noida (Image: AFP)

The Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) audit report of the Noida Authority’s process of acquiring land and allotting it for development is a case study on how everything can go wrong if rules are not created, implemented or relaxed. Basic planning principles were ignored as a clutch of officials wantonly flouted every rule.

The report scrutinised Noida Authority’s activities between 2005 and 2018 and has exposed what could well be the largest organised fraud in the land allotment process by a government authority. Deep corruption and arbitrary allotment led not only to revenue loss for the authority but also cost it when it had to hand out no-litigation bonuses to farmers, instead of computing social impact and giving rehabilitation packages.

A 1970s need

Planning Noida as an industrial city abutting Delhi was a need in the 1970s. However, land acquisition was slow. The nature of land demand also changed in the 2000s when India transitioned to a service-led economy. After the first few allotments to technology giants such as HCL and Adobe, even campus facilities slowed down. Till 2020, Noida allotted only 18.38 percent of acquired land for industrial use.