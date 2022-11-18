HomeNewsOpinion

Buybacks to get a leg-up from Sebi proposals

Ravi Ananthanarayanan   •

A Sebi sub-group has proposed several measures that can lead to a more liberal regime for buybacks, especially under the popular tender route

Buybacks are a tool popularized in the West as a means of returning capital to shareholders and shoring up valuations. In India too, it has become popular but just as dividends don’t excite investors beyond a point, so don’t buybacks. Does regulation have something to do with it? We may know some answers to this question in due course, as a Sebi sub-group has proposed changes to the existing buyback regulations and sought public comments. Firstly, why was a review...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers