 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

To buy or to build? The mergers and acquisitions case for Glencore

Javier Blas
Feb 21, 2023 / 03:40 PM IST

The commodities giant has a giant war chest to expand its mining and trading empire

Rail cars loaded with coal near a Teck Resources Elkview Operations steelmaking coal mine in the Elk Valley near Sparwood, British Columbia, Canada. (Source: Bloomberg)

Ivan Glasenberg always preferred to buy rather than build as he assembled Glencore Plc. “This company doesn’t trust greenfield projects,” he said in 2017, four years before his retirement as chief executive officer. In two decades, he had created the world’s fourth-largest mining company by buying others, from miner group Xtrata to grain trader Viterra.

Now is the moment for another giant acquisition. The global energy crisis has delivered the company a one-off opportunity to transform itself.

Thanks to eye-watering coal profits, Glencore has its strongest balance sheet since going public more than a decade ago. At the end of 2022, its net debt stood at just $75 million, down 99 percent from a peak of $35.8 billion at the end of 2013. Last year, its adjusted core earnings jumped 60 percent to a record $34.1 billion. Half of that — $17.9 billion — came from mining coal.