Building industry logs into green agenda to cut emissions

E Jayashree Kurup
Apr 27, 2023 / 11:53 AM IST

From manufacturers to materials technology providers and developers, the entire construction industry is seeking to lower carbon emissions. Accounting for almost 40 percent of carbon emissions globally, this corporate awareness of green practices is probably not a minute too soon

Steel, being recyclable, is now seen as a greener alternative. So even during the winter ban on construction because of pollution, there is no ban on steel tube construction. (Representative image)

In the recent past, I have heard from different companies in the building sector announcing their contribution to the green movement. From the Indian Green Buildings Council (IGBC) with a 10.26 billion square feet green building footprint in India to tiles, cement and steel companies as well as developers and buildings information management systems providers, all have been announcing frontier breakthroughs. These range from reusing waste and scrap to reducing discharge and adopting faster and cleaner technologies to reduce emissions.

This took me back to a paper I had read in 2021, in which McKinsey & Co pointed out that the construction sector ecosystem seemed to be evolving into a decarbonised model. This included design, materials manufacturing, construction, usage and demolition of all residential and commercial buildings and infrastructure. Of the 100 executives that McKinsey interviewed globally in 2021, 53 percent identified sustainability as the trend that would accelerate post-COVID. This was largely because of corporate awareness and understanding as well as pressure from financiers and investors. McKinsey holds that the construction sector is directly or indirectly responsible for almost 40 percent of carbon dioxide emissions globally. Clearly, there is a call for this industry to become sustainable.

Putting two and two together I figured that the rising awareness and the urgency to decarbonise the construction industry was now a reality in India in a post-COVID world. Which is why the buzz about green practices was getting louder. Also important is that finance now chases green material.

Steel By-product Input For Cement