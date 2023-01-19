HomeNewsOpinion

Budget Snapshots | Private capital expenditure: The missing link 

Moneycontrol Opinion   •

Private capex is not stepping up to the plate, leaving the government doing the heavy hitting. What can change that?

The Budget 2023 should make it more attractive for companies to invest in capacity by tweaking tax incentives
Can the Budget stimulate private sector capital expenditure? That question assumes relevance as the government has been exhorting companies to unleash their animal spirits by way of fresh investments. But companies have not very eager to comply. Our Complete Budget Coverage: https://www.moneycontrol.com/budget/ (image) The government had stepped into the breach caused by the pandemic lockdowns, by stepping up investments. The chart alongside ‘Centre's pressed the pedal on capex’ shows how government capex as a share of GDP has been increasing over the years....

