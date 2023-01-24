HomeNewsOpinion

Budget Snapshots: Infrastructure capex push to continue in Budget 2023

As COVID related health and social welfare measures are cut back, the government will have more room to expand infrastructure capex

Within infrastructure, roads and highways, metro transport, ports and airports as well as power are likely to get impetus
With pandemic fears contained and also general elections in 2024, there is likely to be robust allocation to capital expenditure, within which infrastructure would be in the spotlight. The accompanying chart shows that allocation to infrastructure dropped substantially only through the pandemic (FY2020 and FY2021) years, before again bouncing back in the following two years. Also Read: https://www.moneycontrol.com/budget/ The chart shows a paltry growth of 2.67 per cent in FY2020 and a 10.5 per cent growth in the following year. (image) In spite...

