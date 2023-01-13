Budget Snapshots: India’s fiscal deficit is much higher than its peers

India’s overall government balance, or the fiscal balance of both the central and state governments, is estimated at a high -9.9 percent of GDP for 2022-23. Compare that to the average fiscal deficit of 6.2 percent for emerging market and middle-income economies, according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest Fiscal Monitor. In 2018-19, the overall fiscal deficit of the central + state governments in India was 6.4 percent of GDP and it is clear that the pandemic has led...