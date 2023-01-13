HomeNewsOpinion

Budget Snapshots: India’s fiscal deficit is much higher than its peers

Manas Chakravarty   •

The problem lies with government spending as a percentage of GDP, which is much higher for India than for other countries at the same per capita income level

The fact remains that with such a high level of fiscal deficit, the scope for further stimulus does not arise and the debate is how soon the fiscal deficit should be brought down to normal levels
India’s overall government balance, or the fiscal balance of both the central and state governments, is estimated at a high -9.9 percent of GDP for 2022-23. Compare that to the average fiscal deficit of 6.2 percent for emerging market and middle-income economies, according to the International Monetary Fund’s latest Fiscal Monitor. In 2018-19, the overall fiscal deficit of the central + state governments in India was 6.4 percent of GDP and it is clear that the pandemic has led...

