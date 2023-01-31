HomeNewsOpinion

Budget Snapshots: How India’s rebound from the pandemic stacks up against the world

In the IMF’s World Economic Outlook sample of 192 countries, India ranks at 42

On the eve of Budget 2023, one way of gauging the state of the Indian economy is to compare its rebound from the pandemic with that of other countries. The accompanying chart shows the growth in per capita income at constant prices in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms at 2017 international dollars between 2019 and 2022. The numbers have been taken from the International Monetary Fund’s World Economic Outlook database for October 2022, so that figures for 2022 are...

