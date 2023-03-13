 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget Session Of Parliament: Last leg’s rancour and fresh diatribes in recent days point to stormy days ahead

KV Prasad
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:13 AM IST

There is no sign of the treasury and opposition benches agreeing to bury differences and letting Parliament get on with the job of making laws and discussing issues of national importance 

Standoffs between the government and the opposition of the day have been resolved with both sides arriving at an acceptable formulation to end the logjam. (File image)

Both the Houses of Parliament will resume sittings today (March 13) for the second part of the Budget session amid a series of developments that could cast a shadow on its functioning again. The first leg of the session ended a month ago with the combined opposition demanding the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to go into the Adani episode.

Dhankhar Vs Opposition

Rajya Sabha, in particular, witnessed noisy scenes and towards the end Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar decided to refer to the Privileges Committee, the question of alleged breach of privilege by 12 of its members.

An air of uncertainty now hangs over the session – concluding on April 6 –  following the strong observations by the RS Chairman in regard to an MP, which was responded to in equally strong language by the Congress party. Even though the Chairman did not identify the member, it was apparent the reference was to former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his recent remarks about the Indian Parliament in the United Kingdom.