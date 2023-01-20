HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: What does the economy need from the budget?

Ananya Roy   •

How the government deals with the challenges facing the economy will also determine how markets react to the budget announcements

There is an expectation that the budget will give the salaried class more options for safe investments and tax reduction.
When it comes to expectations from Budget 2023, the wish-list is practically endless. To be sure, such lofty expectations have become a norm before budgets. But, considering the fact that the upcoming 2023 budget is going to be the last full-year budget before elections, the list is unusually long. Depending on the section of the economy we pose the question to, we would get a completely different set of priorities. Individual tax-payers would like tax-breaks via hikes in the standard...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers