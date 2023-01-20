Budget 2023: Textiles — Time for a few timely stitches

Revenue of the cotton yarn industry is likely to decline 9-11 percent this fiscal after recording a robust growth of over 60 percent last fiscal. This is because of a sharp moderation in demand, particularly exports, and a high-base effect. After taking a hit in fiscal 2021, the cotton yarn industry rebounded with demand last fiscal, particularly in exports, which rose 90-95 percent in value terms. On the domestic front, while prices remained elevated for both cotton and cotton yarn,...