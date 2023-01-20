HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: Textiles — Time for a few timely stitches

Aniket Dani   •

Import duty withdrawal and FTAs can give a leg-up to India’s textiles industry

While prices remained elevated for both cotton and cotton yarn, demand was supported by a sharp rise in volume growth after the lockdowns ended. (Representative image)
Revenue of the cotton yarn industry is likely to decline 9-11 percent this fiscal after recording a robust growth of over 60 percent last fiscal. This is because of a sharp moderation in demand, particularly exports, and a high-base effect. After taking a hit in fiscal 2021, the cotton yarn industry rebounded with demand last fiscal, particularly in exports, which rose 90-95 percent in value terms. On the domestic front, while prices remained elevated for both cotton and cotton yarn,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers