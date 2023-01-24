HomeNewsOpinion

Marketing Musings: How the Indian media created the mega budget event

Sandip Ghose   •

If marketing is the art of arousing a latent need in consumers, then the Indian media has certainly succeeded in bringing out the inner economist in everyone. In doing so it has created a platform for advertisers across product categories

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present Budget 2023 on February 1.
The hype over the Union Budget reminds me of the time when on the eve of the Budget, people would queue up outside petrol bunks and stock up on cigarettes – two items on which the excise duty was routinely increased by the finance minister to bridge the revenue deficit. Car and white goods manufacturers splashed display ads in newspapers to whip up sales in anticipation of price increases post-Budget. On Budget Day at work, waiting for the Budget Papers...

