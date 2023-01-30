 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Loosen purse strings for MGNREGA. It aids in climate change adaptation 

Shailendra Yashwant
Jan 30, 2023 / 03:52 PM IST

Extreme weather events are now a daily phenomenon and causing rampant destruction. So why are climate adaptation funds dwindling?

Intensity of extreme climate events has increased by almost 200 percent since 2005 and three out of four districts of India are extreme event hotspots. (Source: AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)

India has been ranked amongst top 5 countries in the world, and the best among G20 countries, based on its climate change performance following aggressive policies and investments in renewable energy, energy efficiency and electric mobility. However, it has been ignoring a crucial aspect of climate action, the need for adaptation – to prepare its citizens and ecosystems to adapt to the consequences of climate change. This is an area of serious concern and should be addressed in the Union Budget 2023-2024.

Squeezing Adaptation Funds

Adaptation and resilience building featured prominently in India’s National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and yet government grants released under the National Adaptation Fund for Climate Change (NAFCC), have declined steadily for the last five years. Grants released under NAFCC fell from Rs 115.36 crore in 2017-18 to Rs 42.94 crore in 2020-21, and Rs 27.76 crore (till December 2021).

NAFCC, launched in 2015, aims to meet the cost of climate adaptation across India for State and Union Territories that are particularly vulnerable to climate change. The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), the implementing agency for NAFCC, has so far actualised only 30 projects in areas such as livestock production systems, conservation in river basins, sustainable agriculture in drought-prone areas, rehabilitation of coastal habitats, and biodiversity conservation.