Budget 2023: Indian economy needs a time-out for meditation

The euphoria around economic growth starts ahead of the Union Budget. But how does one propel growth? One answer is presented by the union budget, which can deliver growth by targeted spending or by tweaking taxes, that is redistribution of income in a nutshell. The net result of such arithmetic is attaining fiscal balance, which is the key binding constraint. Let us understand the current fiscal arithmetic. Gross tax collections for FY23 are expected to grow by 14.7 percent YoY...