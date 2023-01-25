HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: Indian economy needs a time-out for meditation

Soumyajit Niyogi   •

For an economy sometimes it is essential to consolidate and bring stability rather than always pursuing higher growth

The real economy faces adverse impact from weak domestic and external demand. Weak external demand would also put pressure on growth of the manufacturing sector in FY24.
The euphoria around economic growth starts ahead of the Union Budget. But how does one propel growth? One answer is presented by the union budget, which can deliver growth by targeted spending or by tweaking taxes, that is redistribution of income in a nutshell. The net result of such arithmetic is attaining fiscal balance, which is the key binding constraint. Let us understand the current fiscal arithmetic. Gross tax collections for FY23 are expected to grow by 14.7 percent YoY...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers