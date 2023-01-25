HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: The key to increasing the capex multiplier lies within outliers

Rajrishi Singhal   •

With so much headroom on capacity utilisation available and myriad uncertainties looming ahead, it is natural for boardrooms to be circumspect about committing fresh investments

An increased focus on social sector spending is only logical given the government’s political priorities.
There is now near consensus that the forthcoming Budget for FY24 on February 1 is likely to focus, among other things, on at least two things: spending on social sector schemes and continuing attempts to drum up a higher investment ratio by not only directly allocating some money to capital expenditure but also trying to coax states and the private sector to join in. The first part is relatively easy; it is the second part that remains fairly complex...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers