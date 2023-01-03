HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: Global headwinds call for caution on elevated twin deficits

Gaurav Kapur   •

To manage the heightened external risks, keeping the twin deficits in check would be crucial for the Union Budget 2023 to ensure macro-economic and financial stability 

The Union Budget team faces the need for faster fiscal consolidation over the medium term
Highlights The latest Balance of Payments data show a high current account deficit The fiscal deficit too is high A persistent increase in the fiscal deficit leads to a higher CAD and external financing challenges would emerge To manage the heightened external risks going forward, keeping the twin deficits in check would be crucial The RBI’s Report on Currency and Finance (RCF) for 2022 says that a general government debt level beyond 66 percent of GDP retards growth In FY2020-21, general government debt to GDP...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers