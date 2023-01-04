 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Budget 2023: Focus on sustainability and ease of doing business

KVS Manian
Jan 04, 2023 / 03:50 PM IST

Budget 2023: The FM will need to walk a tightrope, balancing the need to spend more to support growth while being mindful of fiscal consolidation 

The Indian economy is currently amongst the best performing large economies of the world. It is natural for everyone to expect the Finance Minister to give the economy a further fillip through the upcoming budget. The overhang of geo-political turmoil, by virtue of increased competition between China and the US for global dominance, China’s adventures on the Indian border, the Russia-Ukraine war and lurking fear of a new variant of the coronavirus are bound to have an impact on the budget.

While higher allocation in the budget to areas such as healthcare, agriculture and defence is likely, my wish list for the FM will be around four key themes.

Fiscal Consolidation

Post the pandemic, a reasonable medium-term fiscal policy is an absolute necessity. The central government’s fiscal deficit will increase to an estimated Rs 17.4 lakh crore in FY2023 (6.4  percent of GDP, actually over 9 percent of GDP for the Centre and states taken together) from Rs 6.5 lakh crore in FY2019. The fiscal deficit is being financed through borrowings in the form of government securities, which in turn is financed by banks, insurance companies, mutual funds and pension funds. It is also financed by small savings from households. In both cases, the government is competing with the private sector (including banks) for household and corporate savings, thereby crowding them out and increasing interest rates. The markets will take great comfort if the FM announces a firm resolve and a reasonable glide path for correcting the deficit to below 4.5 percent over three years.

To meet these fiscal targets, the government will have to prune subsidy bills, which have surged to 2.1 percent of GDP, compared to the pre-pandemic 3-year average of 1.1 percent, with food and fertiliser comprising the bulk. Will the government have the political flexibility to do this in a year when nine state elections are due, followed by the general elections?

The government needs to push the asset monetisation agenda with imagination and drive. The NHAI can monetise around 20,000 km of operational highways through a large infrastructure investment trust (InvIT) with sovereign funds or through toll-operate-transfer and toll securitisation modes. This can unlock nearly Rs 2 lakh crore over the next 2-3 years.