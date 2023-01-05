 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsOpinion

Budget 2023: FM Sitharaman would do well to avoid a ‘populist’ budget

Gaurav Choudhury
Jan 05, 2023 / 06:48 PM IST

Budget 2023 presents an opportunity to fix gaps in capital gains and individual income tax structures. Sound fiscal policy management can also be politically prudent without being blinded by rank short-termism of electoral calendars

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

There’s something out of the ordinary about India in 2023. India will host the G20 summit this year and by the time the heads of state meet in New Delhi in September, the world would have known the answer to a key question: Is a global recession imminent?

With persistently high inflation across the world, driven by an uncertain geopolitical calculus, central banks including in India have resorted to the tested path of increasing interest rates to cool prices. There are signs that this may have had the desired effect, at least in India.

These are early days yet, but if the pattern holds by February, India’s retail inflation could well be in a very comfortable range, within the Reserve Bank of India’s 2-6 percent threshold band.

For the government, especially finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman who is scheduled to present the Union budget for FY24 on February 1, it is critical for this retail inflation’s downward trend path to hold.

Multiple uncertain and moving variables can make budget-making tricky. A cooled inflation environment will take one such variable out of the way, allowing the finance minister and her team at New Delhi’s North Block, where the finance ministry is housed, more fiscal and policy headroom in the budget.

Comfort Level